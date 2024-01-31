Tigers compete in Ontario Invite

The Galion varsity swim teams participated in the 12-team Ontario Invitational on Saturday. The Lady Tigers placed seventh, while the boys team finished ninth.

Scoring for the Lady Tigers was senior Elisha Brown, who placed sixth in the 200-yard individual medley. She also placed 10th in the 100-yard breaststroke. The 400 free relay team of junior Rilley Preston, Brown, freshman Claire Wiggins, and junior Grace Sparks placed sixth.

The boys team was led by junior Anthony Ferini and freshman Noah Gillam. Ferini placed fifth in the 200-yard freestyle and was sixth in the 100-yard freestyle. Gillam placed fifth in the 200-yard individual medley and was sixth in the 100-yard butterfly. Senior Wyatt Estep placed ninth in the 500-yard freestyle and 10th in the 200-yard freestyle. The 400 free relay team of Gillam, senior Luke Tinnermeier, Fernini, and Estep placed fourth.

The next competition for the Tigers is today at the Galion YMCA pool against Mt. Gilead. The meet starts at 4 p.m., and the team will celebrate Senior Night.

Submitted by Galion High School swimming coach Ted Temple.