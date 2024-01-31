Students compete in academic challenge

Pictured from left to right are Crestview A members Isla Derr, Elianna Kelley, Camden Keener, and Cruz Ramsey. Crestview A won the sixth-grade competition. Courtesy | Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center

The fourth through eighth grade academic challenge teams opened their seasons this month.

“It is always fun to start the academic challenge season for our districts and students,” said Leanna Ferreira, tournament director. “We added several new districts and teams this year to the various levels of competition. And once again, all of our coaches have done a phenomenal job preparing their teams for the start. It’s going to be an incredible year!”

Jan. 10 results (fifth grade)

Fifth-grade teams: Colonel Crawford A & B; Crestview A, B & C; Lexington A & B; Mansfield A & B; Mansfield Spanish Immersion A & B; Northmor A & B; Ontario A & B; Plymouth-Shiloh; Sacred Heart A & B; St. Mary’s of Mansfield; St. Peter’s; Shelby A & B; and Wooster A, B, C & D

After six rounds of competition, Lexington A placed first with a score of 99. Lexington A is made up of Monte C., Ben M., Archer T., and Connor D. Wooster B, with a score of 73, took second place. Wooster B consists of Jalissa Craig, Jackson Holmes, Eric Martin, Simon Kline, Jubilee Engman, and Hannah Abbot.

Jan. 11 results (fourth grade)

Fourth-grade teams: Colonel Crawford A & B; Crestview A, B & C; Lexington A & B; Mansfield Spanish Immersion A & B; Northmor A & B; Ontario A & B; Plymouth-Shiloh A & B; Sacred Heart; St. Peter’s; Shelby A & B; and Wooster (Kean) A, Wooster (Melrose) B, Wooster (Cornerstone) C & Wooster (Parkview) D

Wooster (Parkview) D was the champion with a score of 109 while Lexington A was the runner-up with a score of 106 following six rounds of competition. Wooster (Parkview) D includes Katie Bradham, Charlie Fishburn, and Raiyan Shabih. Lexington A is made up of Noah B., Jaxon E., Nolan H., and Lily M.

Jan. 24 results (seventh/eighth grade)

Seventh/eighth-grade teams: Ashland A & B; Colonel Crawford A & B; Crestview A & B; Galion A & B; Fredericktown A & B; Lexington A & B; Madison A & B; Mansfield Christian A & B; Mansfield MS; Mansfield Spanish Immersion A & B; Mt. Gilead A & B; Northmor A & B; Northwestern; Ontario A & B; Plymouth-Shiloh A & B; Sacred Heart; St. Mary’s of Mansfield; St. Mary’s of Wooster; St. Peter’s A & B; Shelby A & B; Tiffin A & B; Upper Sandusky; and Wooster A & B

Colonel Crawford A took first place with a score of 98 while Lexington A took second place with a score of 97 following seven rounds of competition. Colonel Crawford A is made up of AJ Adkins, Isaac Strum, Corbin Channell, Seamus Comerford, Kyle Smith, Zoe Dyer, and Emily Schwenning. Lexington A consists of William C., Alan M., Nathan M., Jesse S., and Madeline W.

Jan. 25 results (sixth grade)

Sixth-grade teams: Colonel Crawford A, B & C; Crestview A, B & C; Fredericktown A & B; Mansfield Malabar; Mansfield Spanish Immersion A & B; Northmor A & B; Ontario; Plymouth-Shiloh; Sacred Heart A & B; St. Mary’s of Mansfield; St. Mary’s of Wooster; Shelby A & B; and Wooster A, B C & D

After seven rounds of competition, Crestview A won first with a score of 95, beating Plymouth-Shiloh by three points. Crestview is made up of Isla Derr, Elianna Kelley, Camden Keener, and Cruz Ramsey. Plymouth-Shiloh’s team members are Noah Hamons, Luke Smith, Gabe Tackett, Damian Schwaderer, Ari Miller, and Talon Roberts-Shephard.

Submitted by the Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center.