Upcoming programs at Lowe-Volk Park

A toddler looks for birds during a previous Ohio Birding program at Lowe-Volk Park. Courtesy | Crawford Park District

The Crawford Park District is offering the following programs:

Surreal Snapshots: Patience and the Power of Photography

Saturday, Feb. 3, at 11 a.m. at Lowe-Volk Park, 2401 State Route 598.

The Crawford Park District is pleased to present a photography exhibit by Dr. Brad Imhoff, who spends much of his free time behind a camera capturing Ohio’s wildlife, especially birds. His favorite time in the field is spent seeking out local rarities and photographing waterfowl and shorebirds. His bird photography has been featured in textbooks, field guides, magazines, calendars, and a variety of other media. Join Imhoff as he opens his photography exhibit with an exceptional visual presentation, showcasing surreal snapshots and stories of our natural world. The photo exhibit will remain open until Saturday, March 2.

Lowe-Volk Park is located 3 miles north of U.S. Route 30. For more information on other programs offered by the Crawford Park District, visit www.crawfordpd.org.

Ohio Birding

Saturday, Feb. 3, at 1 p.m. at Lowe-Volk Park.

Do you enjoy watching and feeding birds? The Crawford Park District invites you to come and learn about the common birds of Ohio. Learn how to identify birds, use binoculars and spotting scopes, and set up bird feeders and bird houses. We will look at Ohio nature guides, the Ohio Division of Wildlife website, and apps on your phone that can help you identify birds by their appearance and calls. We will also learn about our nation’s largest spring warbler migration that takes place at Ohio’s Magee Marsh.

Feeding Day

Monday, Feb. 5, at 4:30 p.m. at Lowe-Volk Park.

Lizards, turtles, bugs, snakes, bunnies, oh my! The Crawford Park District has lots of mouths to feed here at the Lowe-Volk Park Nature Center! Come by to help prepare diets and feed the critters. But that’s not all! Captive animals require enrichment in their lives to relieve stress and boredom. Make fun puzzles, toys, and decorations for them as well!

Little Explorers: Feathers

Tuesday, Feb. 6, at 5 p.m. at Lowe-Volk Park.

Little Explorers is an interactive program offered by the Crawford Park District for young children, ages 0-5. Activities focus on stimulating infants’ senses and developing toddlers’ and preschoolers’ fine motor skills. This month we’ll explore feathers!

Submitted by the Crawford Park District.