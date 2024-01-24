Tigers compete in dual meet, MOAC Championships

The Galion varsity swim team traveled to Tiffin for a three-way dual meet on Jan. 17 against Tiffin Columbian, Shelby and Fostoria.

The Lady Tigers were victorious over Fostoria, but lost to a strong Tiffin Columbian and Shelby squad. The Lady Tigers were led by senior Elisha Brown with a second-place finish in the 200-yard individual medley and a fourth-place finish in the 100-yard breaststroke. Freshman Claire Wiggins placed fifth in the 100-yard freestyle. Junior Grace Sparks placed seventh in the 100-yard free. Freshman Elliott Gangwer was fifth in the 100-yard backstroke. Senior Lily Ebner placed sixth in the 100-yard backstroke. The 200 medley relay team of junior Ryllie Preston, Brown, Wiggins, and Sparks placed sixth. The 200-yard freestyle relay of Preston, Ebner, Wiggins, and Gangwer placed fourth. The 400-yard freestyle relay of Wiggins, Preston, Sparks, and Brown placed fourth.

The boys team garnished two victories over Fostoria and Shelby but lost to a strong Tiffin Columbian team.

The Tigers were led by freshman Noah Gillam with a win in the 100-yard butterfly and a second-place finish in the 200-yard indiividual medley. Senior Anthony Ferini had second-place finishes in the 200- and 100-yard sreestyles. Senior Wyatt Estep placed second in the 500-yard freestyle and placed third in the 200-yard freestyle. Senior Luke Tinnermeier was fifth in the 50-yard freestyle and placed third in the 100-yard freestyle. Sophomore Ashton Faulds was ninth in the 50-yard freestyle and fifth in the 100-yard freestyle.

The 200-yard medley relay of Tinnermeier, Gillam, Ferini, and Estep placed third, The 200-yard free relay of Faulds, senior Tristan Papai, sophomore Collin Peden, and Estep placed fourth. The 400-yard free relay of Gillam, Tinnermeier, Faulds, and Ferini placed first.

“I was pleased with the performance of the team,” coach Ted Temple said. “We did have many season best swims at this meet. The girls team is now 3-5, and the boys team is 4-4.

Tigers compete in MOAC Championships

The Galion High School swim team swam at the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference Championships on Saturday. The boys team placed fourth, and the girls team placed sixth.

Swimmers receiving Honorable Mention for the Tigers were freshman Noah Gillam – third-place finishes in the 200-yard individual medley and 100-yard butterfly; Junior Anthony Ferini – third-place finish in the 100-yard freestyle; and the Lady Tigers 400-yard free relay team of freshman Claire Wiggins, junior Ryllie Preston, junior Grace Sparks and senior Elisha Brown – third-place finish.

Other Tiger swimmers scoring in the meet were the boys 200-yard medley relay team of senior Luke Tinnermeier, Gillam, Ferini, and junior Wyatt Estep placed fifth. Estep was fourth in the 500-yard freestyle and eighth in the 200-yard freestyle. Junior Grace Sparks placed ninth in the 50- and 100-yard freestyle. Ferini was fourth in the 100-yard freestyle. Luke Tinnermeier placed seventh in the 100-yard freestyle. The boys 200-yard freestyle relay of junior Aston Faulds, senior Tristan Papai, sophomore Collin Peden, and Estep placed fifth. Elisha Brown placed eighth in the 100-yard breastroke. The boys 400 free relay of Gillam, Tinnermeier, Faulds, and Ferini finished fourth.

“Competition was tough in the MOAC this year,” Temple said. “This young team did well with six Honorable Mention and with best times (PRs) this season. The team did well.”

Submitted by Galion High School swimming coach Ted Temple.