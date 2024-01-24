Llamas honored by Lions Club

Isabel Llamas, a senior at Colonel Crawford High School, holds up the certificate she received for being named the Colonel Crawford Lions Club Student of the Month for January. Courtesy | Colonel Crawford Lions Club

The Colonel Crawford Lions Club Student of the Month for January 2024 is Isabel Llamas. She is the daughter of Miguel and Cecilia Llamas and a senior at Colonel Crawford High School.

Isabel Llamas earned the All A’s Award last year and is a member of the Academic Challenge Team. She also tutors other students and is an active member of the LEO Club.

Llamas works at La Cabanita Mexican Restaurant in Mt. Gilead for her parents, and she plans to attend college and pursue a major in architecture.

Llamas and her parents were guests of the C.C. Lions at its dinner meeting Jan. 18. She received a commemorative certificate and a check for $100.

Submitted by the Colonel Crawford Lions Club.