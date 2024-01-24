Popovich Comedy Pet Theater set to perform

MANSFIELD – The acclaimed Popovich Comedy Pet Theater is set to captivate audiences at the Renaissance Theatre at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 4. This family-friendly spectacle promises a unique blend of physical comedy, award-winning juggling, and the extraordinary talents of over 30 rescued performing pets.

Voted Best Family Show in Las Vegas, Gregory Popovich, producer, and star of the show, brings his entourage of furry four-legged performers to the Renaissance Theatre. With appearances on prestigious shows like “The Tonight Show,” “Late Night,” and “America’s Got Talent,” Popovich is recognized as one of the world’s best physical comedians.

The Comedy Pet Theater showcases a theatrical circus blend, featuring rescued performing pets saved from shelters across the country. Audiences will witness acts such as the Dog Classroom, the Amazing House-Cats, the Animal Train Station, and more surprises from a variety of animal performers, including doves, parrots, goats, and even a miniature horse named Diamond.

Internationally acclaimed award winner Popovich, known as one of the top three best jugglers globally, will present jaw-dropping juggling feats, including his world-record balancing act on a nine-foot free-standing ladder.

Advocacy for animal rights

Popovich is a lifelong advocate of animal rights and actively participates in fundraisers for animal shelters and neutering programs nationwide. All pets performing in the Comedy Pet Theater are rescues, serving as furry ambassadors for animals seeking loving homes.

Popovich emphasizes responsible pet adoption through public-service announcements, ensuring his message reaches the audience. His expertise in animal training extends to two books: “You CAN Train Your Cat: Secrets of a Master Cat Trainer” and “Doggy Gone Good: A Master’s Guide to Teaching Manners, Tricks, and Healthy Habits.”

Film feature

During their Las Vegas performances, Popovich and his pets starred in the feature film “Popovich and the Voice of the Fabled American West,” winning the “Audience Choice Award” at the Dances With Films Festival in Los Angeles. This film, a fictional drama about the world of showbiz, will be featured during the 2015 tour, showcasing live acts from the film.

Kara Bechstein, programming manager at the Renaissance Theatre, expresses her excitement, stating, “The Renaissance is thrilled to host The Popovich Comedy Pet Theatre. This is an amazing show that will entertain both young and old. Audiences are going to be blown away by the talents and tricks of these incredible animals.”

Tickets are available for purchase on the Renaissance website (www.rentickets.org) or by contacting the Renaissance Box Office at 419-522-2726.

Submitted by Renaissance Performing Arts.