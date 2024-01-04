Fullen honored for musical talents

Galion freshman Cameron Fullen is pictured playing the tuba during a high school football game. Courtesy | Galion City Schools

Galion City Schools is thrilled to spotlight the outstanding accomplishments of Cameron Fullen, a ninth-grade tuba player in the Galion High School band. This fall, Fullen earned the opportunity to participate in the Bowling Green State University’s High School Honor Band.

“Cameron‘s musical talents are characterized by excellence,” said Theresa O’Deens, Galion High School band director. “She frequently plays with honors performing groups as a member of the Wright State Middle School Honor Band in both seventh and eighth grade, and is currently playing in the Akron High School Honor Band with plans to audition for OMEA District 2 Honor Band.”

Fullen is also a member of the Mansfield Symphony Youth Orchestra (MSYO). The MSYO is recognized as a premier ensemble of talented high school musicians from a more than 10-county region in north central Ohio.

At Galion, Fullen is a member of the marching, jazz and concert bands.

“We are so proud of Cameron’s accomplishments,” noted Galion City Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeffrey Hartmann. “Cameron is an exceptional young musician who continues to strive for excellence. Her involvement in band, honors bands, and the Mansfield Symphony Youth Orchestra is a testament to her self-discipline and dedication.”

Galion City Schools is proud to congratulate Fullen on her accomplishments!

Submitted by Galion City Schools.