Collin Raye to perform at Renaissance

The Renaissance is thrilled to announce that country music legend Collin Raye will be gracing its stage on Saturday, Jan. 6, at 7:30 p.m. as part of the Avita Health System Concert Series. The event promises an unforgettable evening of soulful, heartfelt music delivered by one of the true hit makers of the 1990s.

Raye, born Floyd Elliot Wray in De Queens, Arkansas, has carved out a remarkable career with 24 top-10 records, 16 number-one hits, and 10 Male Vocalist of the Year nominations between the Country Music Awards and Academy of Country Music.

Renaissance President and CEO Chelsie Thompson expressed her excitement about hosting the legendary artist, saying, “We’re truly fortunate to have Collin Raye gracing our stage with his music. He is a master of storytelling through his countless hit singles that have touched hearts across the nation, and now, it’s our turn to experience his heartfelt legacy right here in our community.”

Known for chart-topping songs such as “Love, Me,” “In This Life,” “Not That Different,” and “If I Were You,” Raye’s music has become synonymous with meaningful and emotional moments, frequently featured in weddings, anniversaries, memorial services, and funerals. His impactful anthem, “Little Rock,” led to over 100,000 calls to Alcoholics Anonymous, demonstrating the power of his music in addressing important social issues.

Beyond his musical contributions, Raye has consistently used his fame to support various social causes. Over the years, he has been involved with organizations such as Boys Town, Special Olympics, Country Cares About AIDS, Easter Seals, and many more. In 2001, he received the Country Radio Seminar’s Humanitarian of the Year Award, recognizing his commitment to using his platform for positive change.

Tickets for Raye’s performance are available for purchase on the Renaissance website — www.rentickets.org — or by contacting the Renaissance box office at 419-522-2726. The box office, located at 138 Park Avenue West in Mansfield, is open Tuesday through Friday from 12-5 p.m.

Make this holiday season memorable by giving the gift of a Raye concert experience. Tickets are sure to delight any country music fan.

