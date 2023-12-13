Dog license program underway

Crawford County Auditor Robyn Sheets announced Nov. 30 that the 2024 Dog License Registration Program has begun.

As a convenience, the Auditor’s Office mails renewal registration forms to owners of record. Owners who registered in 2023 through the internet will receive a reminder email. “Anyone who owns a dog or has a kennel is required to purchase a license by Jan. 31, 2024,” said Sheets.

Ohio law allows dog owners the option of purchasing either a one-year license, a three-year license, or dog owners may purchase a permanent dog license. The Board of County Commissioners establishes the dog license fees annually, and for 2024 the cost of these licenses will be:

• One-year license – $18

• Three-year license – $54

• Permanent license – $180

Dog owners purchasing a single-year license may do so by utilizing one of the methods listed below:

• By returning the registration form, along with the appropriate payment via U.S. mail.

• By visiting the County Auditor’s Office between 8:00 a.m.- 4:30 p.m., Monday-Friday.

• Via the Internet at www.doglicenses.us/oh/crawford.

• By going to one of the designated satellite agencies listed below, where one-year licenses will be hold through Jan. 31, 2024:

Crawford County Humane Society: (licenses sold all year long): 3590 St. Rt. 98 Bucyrus, OH 44820 419-562-9149

Hours: Monday-Tuesday & Thursday-Friday 12-5; Saturday 10-2; Closed Wednesday & Sunday

Horizon Animal Hospital: 933 Bucyrus Rd. Galion, OH 44833 419-468-2169 Hours: Monday-Friday 8-6

Crestline Advocate: 312 N. Seltzer St. Crestline, OH 44827 419-683-3355 Hours: Monday-Friday 10-4

New Washington Herald: 625 S. Kibler St. New Washington, OH 44854 419-492-2133 Hours: Monday-Friday 7:30-4

Each satellite agency charges an administrative fee of 75 cents for each registration processed. Dog owners purchasing a three-year or permanent license may do so by utilizing one of the methods listed below:

• By returning the registration form, along with the appropriate payment via U.S. Mail

• By visiting the county auditor’s office between 8 a.m.- 4:30 p.m., Monday-Friday

• Via the internet at www.doglicenses.us/oh/crawford

The online licensing service is available and requires payment using a credit card. Dog owners utilizing the online dog licensing service will be charged a convenience fee by the company providing the program. Kennel licenses are only available for sale at the auditor’s office. In order to avoid additional penalties or fees, County Auditor Robyn Sheets encourages dog owners to purchase their licenses before the Jan. 31, 2024 deadline.

For further information, dog owners may call the Auditor’s Office at 419-562-7941.

Submitted by the Office of the Crawford County Auditor.