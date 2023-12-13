Eagle Crusher expands production

Eagle Crusher, a heavy equipment manufacturer, has expanded its production capabilities as part of a $1.8 million project. Courtesy | Crawford Partnership

Eagle Crusher, a pioneering manufacturer of heavy equipment, is pleased to announce a significant expansion project representing an investment of $1.8 million. This expansion project not only reaffirms the company’s commitment to its existing 145 Crawford County employees but also paves the way for additional hiring.

The expansion encompasses a wide array of enhancements, including welding tables, a cutting-edge paint booth, cobot technology, a press brake, forklifts, a burn table, and a number of additional facility upgrades, among other investments.

Dave Swihart, Eagle Crusher’s vice president of supply chain and continuous improvement, was pleased to be able to make the announcement.

“Eagle Crusher is experiencing strong growth, and we need to expand our capacity,” Swihart said. “We’re grateful for our employees, who make our success possible, and we’re happy to continue to invest in Crawford County.”

Founded in 1915 in Kenton, Ohio, Eagle Crusher began as a manufacturer of small crushers fitted to farm tractors. The company relocated to Galion from Kenton in 1952 and later established its Bucyrus manufacturing facility. Nationally, it has facilities in Bucyrus and Galion, as well as in Aurora, Indiana. The company now specializes in the manufacture of heavy-duty, portable crushing plants, horizontal shaft impactors, jaw crushers, hammermills, and conveyors designed for aggregates, asphalt, and recycled concrete. Its equipment is renowned for its ability to crush concrete with high volumes of steel rebar and process hard rocks without fatigue.

Bucyrus Mayor Jeff Reser commended Eagle Crusher’s expansion project and its positive impact on the local community.

“Eagle Crusher is a major corporate citizen, and we appreciate their continued confidence in Bucyrus. We wish them all the best as they continue to grow,” he said.

Submitted by the Crawford Partnership.