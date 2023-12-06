Annual Holiday Cheer campaign underway

Pictured are three volunteers from Lorain High School helping out during a December 2022 mobile distribution event. Courtesy | Second Harvest A volunteer from Brookside High School in Sheffield helps at a Second Harvest Food Bank mobile distribution event held last December. Courtesy | Second Harvest

The holidays are a time to celebrate tradition, and for the past 40 years, people in our community have supported their neighbors with the annual Holiday Cheer campaign.

Food and funds raised for Holiday Cheer have provided millions of nutritious meals for families struggling to make ends meet. The campaign started on Tuesday, Nov. 21, and will run through Christmas Eve.

“Anyone can make the holidays better for those that may need a little extra help this year,” said Julie Chase-Morefield, president and CEO of Second Harvest Food Bank of North Central Ohio. “A $5 donation can provide 35 meals to those in need. You can’t enjoy this special time of year if you are worried about where your next meal is coming from.”

Every dollar raised through Holiday Cheer is distributed to Second Harvest’s 120 partner charities that run food pantries, soup kitchens, and shelters.

WOBL/ WDLW Radio in Oberlin has partnered with Second Harvest on Holiday Cheer since 1983 and has been instrumental in its success. Over the years, the campaign has raised approximately $1,514,226 and provided 7,773,203 meals.

“WOBL/WDLW has been a part of Holiday Cheer since the beginning, and we plan on continuing that tradition,” said Gary Tollett, owner of WOBL/WDLW Radio. “We’re a local community radio station, and it’s important to us to give back to the community. As the leader in Lorain County radio, I know our listeners will step up and help as much as they can when we go on the air and ask for their help to reach our goal.”

How to contribute

• Dec. 8 — Tune in for fun! WOBL/WDLW will host a lock-in. Gary and Jimbo will lock the doors and broadcast from 7 a.m. to midnight, trying to raise $10,000 in one day. You can drop off canned goods and non-perishable items at the station, located at 45624 U.S. Highway 20 in Oberlin, or donate online at www.secondharvestfoodbank.org.

• Dec. 15-17— Match weekend! Every donation will be matched dollar for dollar by several local sponsors up to $10,000, doubling your impact. Go to www.secondharvestfoodbank.org to make your donation.

• Any day — Donate through Dec. 24 to spread some holiday cheer to your neighbors and friends.

Last year, the campaign raised $90,316, providing over 632,000 meals to local families. The goal for 2023 is $100,000, providing 700,000 meals to Crawford, Erie, Huron and Lorain counties.

WOBL/WDLW will be accepting non-perishable food items or cash donations for Holiday Cheer. The food drive will run through Dec. 15, and all donations can be dropped off at the radio stations Monday – Friday between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. The “super six” most needed foods include breakfast cereal, peanut butter, canned vegetables, canned tuna or chicken, canned soups or stews, and canned entrees.

For more information about the Holiday Cheer campaign, please visit Second Harvest’s website at www.secondharvestfoodbank.org or call 440-960-2265 ext. 307.

Submitted by Second Harvest Food Bank.