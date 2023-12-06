Kanouse honored for work as dispatcher

Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatcher Heather Kanouse was selected for the 2023 Ohio State Highway Patrol Telecommunications Award at the Bucyrus Dispatch Center.

Kanouse was recognized for outstanding service as a dispatcher. She was chosen for the honor by sworn officers and other dispatchers based on technical job knowledge, enthusiastic work attitude, and prompt and courteous response to the public’s requests for information and assistance.

She joined the highway patrol in 2016. She is originally from Plymouth and is a graduate of Plymouth High School. She resides in Crestline with her son, Tyler, and daughter, Kyleigh.

Submitted by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.