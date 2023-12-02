GOAL Digital Academy recognizes students

The dedication and academic success of students at GOAL Digital Academy have once again come to the forefront as the school proudly announces the names of its standout scholars who have achieved Honor Roll status for the first quarter of the 2023-2024 academic year.

These exceptional students have demonstrated unwavering commitment to their studies, achieving outstanding grades and embodying the school’s values of excellence in education.

Their achievements are a testament to their hard work, persistence, and the supportive learning environment fostered by GOAL.

The following Galion students have earned a place on the Quarter 1 Honor Roll: Isaiah Caplinger – Kindergarten, Josh Clark – Kindergarten, Maverick Snyder – Kindergarten, Autumn Holloway – 2nd Grade, Kale Ross – 2nd Grade, Calah Mahek – 3rd Grade, Jayden Snyder – 3rd Grade, Jaxson Baldwin – 4th Grade, Case Caplinger – 4th Grade, Ryleigh Montgomery – 7th Grade, Sophia Snyder – 7th Grade, Silas Britt – 8th Grade, Madi Connell – 8th Grade, Paige Cox – 8th Grade, Aaliyah Bailey – 9th Grade, Steven Bland – 9th Grade, Allie Montgomery – 9th Grade, Rileigh Morgan – 9th Grade, Kam Amore – 10th Grade, Shad Benson – 10th Grade, Liddia Damron – 10th Grade, Michael Downing – 10th Grade, Ethan Hoover – 10th Grade, Daniel Mahek – 10th Grade, Shane Benson – 11th Grade, Color Calkins – 11th Grade, Alayna Caudill – 11th Grade, Shelby Lozier – 11th Grade, David Mahek – 11th Grade, Garrett Martin – 11th Grade, Erica Barclay – 12th Grade, Zoe Frary – 12th Grade and Caroline Kerns – 12th Grade.

Lead school counselor of GOAL Digital Academy, Heather Allen, expressed her admiration for the students’ achievements, stating, “We are extremely proud of our Quarter 1 Honor Roll students. Their dedication to their studies and broader contributions to the school community are commendable. It is an honor to see our students excel in our blended learning environment. The nature of our setup at GOAL provides students the freedom to set their schedules and goals while knowing that our staff is there to support them. These students exemplify the spirit of excellence that we strive for.”

Submitted by GOAL Digital Academy.