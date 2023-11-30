Michael Cavanaugh to perform in Bucyrus

On Thursday, Dec. 14, the Crawford County Community Concert Association brings Michael Cavanaugh, the new voice of the American Rock & Roll Songbook and a charismatic performer and musician made famous for his piano/lead vocals in the Broadway musical “Movin’ Out,” to Bucyrus.

Handpicked by Billy Joel to star in “Movin‘ Out,” Cavanuagh appeared in the show for three years with over 1,200 performances and received multiple accolades. The show culminated in 2003 with both Grammy and Tony Award nominations.

Cavanaugh began playing at 7 years old when his parents bought their first piano. Encouraged by family and friends, and inspired by Joel, he formed his first band at age 10 and began playing local functions, fine-tuning the craft that would become his chosen career. His first full-time gig as a musician was an extended engagement in Orlando, Florida, at a piano bar called Blazing Pianos.

In 1999, Cavanaugh received an offer that would unknowingly change his life: an opportunity to play Las Vegas at the famous New York, New York Hotel and Casino. It was there that Joel spotted Cavanaugh and joined him on stage one fateful night in February 2001. It took only two songs before Joel was convinced he had found his new “piano man.”

With the close of “Movin’ Out” at the end of 2005, Cavanaugh began touring worldwide in his own right, creating a show that reinterprets the modern pop/rock songbook known as “The Music of Billy Joel and Elton John.” Cavanaugh soon became one of the hottest artists in the private events market and continues to perform worldwide.

Cavanaugh brings his “Merry Rockin’ Christmas Show” with a full band beginning at 7 p.m. on Dec. 14 at the Bucyrus Elementary School Auditorium at 245 Woodlawn Ave. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Great seats are still available for this exciting show.

For additional information, show previews, and ticket information, go to the Concert Association website at www.crawcocommconcert.com and key on the iTickets.com link or call 800-965-9324. Discounts are available for students 18 years old or younger.

This show is made possible, in part, by the support of the Community Foundation for Crawford County, FC Bank, Ohio Mutual Insurance Group, and the Ohio Arts Council.

Submitted by the Crawford County Community Concert Association.