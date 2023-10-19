Foundation welcomes new board members

Cameron McMullen Riedel Walsh

During their September board meeting, The Community Foundation for Crawford County Board of Trustees welcomed new board members Deb Cameron, Erin McMullen, Dave Riedel, and Joe Walsh.

Cameron is a retired mother of two grown children whose career included stints at Timken and tutoring school children. A Bucyrus resident, she also serves on the board of the Crawford County Council on Aging.

McMullen is a buyer/visual merchandiser at Crossroads Original Designs, the family’s business. A Galion resident, she was a teacher for 10 years prior and used to serve on the United Way board and thus has prior experience with grant evaluations.

A Buckeye Central graduate, Riedel flew fighter jets for the U.S. Marine Corps, retiring as a lieutenant colonel. Before returning to New Washington, he also worked at the Pentagon in the Office of the Secretary of Defense.

Walsh is retired from Ohio Mutual Insurance Group and resides in Chatfield Township. He has already been serving on the foundation’s Investment Committee.

Board members already serving on the foundation board are Caryl Huggins (chair), Adam Paynter (vice-chair), Jennifer Stirm (secretary), Zach Chatlain (treasurer), Kevin Kimmel, Wayne Kohler, Doug Leuthold, and Jeff Zeisler. The Community Foundation for Crawford County is a tax-exempt, public, charitable foundation whose vision is bridging philanthropy with causes that improve Crawford County’s quality of life.

