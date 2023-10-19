Pancake Breakfast remains staple for Galion Kiwanis

Members of the Galion City Schools Elementary Lighthouse Team stop for a quick photo before serving pancakes to guests at the annual Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast held Saturday at the Galion Intermediate Building. Erin Miller | Galion Inquirer

The Galion Kiwanis held its annual Pancake Breakfast as a part of Galion Connections Weekend Saturday at Galion Intermediate School. The popular event has been going on for more than 40 years, according to Kiwanis member Dennis Long.

“It started off at the YMCA because of the kitchen there. That made it convenient for us at the time,” Long said. “And it originally used to be in the spring as well, kind of coinciding with Easter.”

But according to Long, once the new schools were built and the tradition of Connections Weekend was started shortly after, Kiwanis decided to incorporate its pancake breakfast into the festivities. The event has become a staple part of the Homecoming weekend activities for about 15 years now.

While Kiwanis members participate each year with the raffle ticket sales, entry fee, and pancake making, an important part of the event is the help that is given each year by Galion student volunteers who serve and clean up throughout the event to keep things running smoothly.

Galion Kiwanis meets weekly on Tuesdays at noon at the United Church of Christ located at 248 Harding Way West in Galion.

