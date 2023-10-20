Check fraud on rise

The Westerville Division of Police (WPD) is asking residents to avoid mailing checks after a string of stolen checks this year has resulted in fraud and financial losses. More than 50 cases of “check washing” have been reported to WPD since March occurring from both Westerville-based United States Postal Offices (USPS), nine of which have been investigated and advanced to Franklin County for indictments.

Check washing usually involves a chemical or other alteration process to remove the ink that denotes the original payment information. The check is then forged and cashed.

“This is washing off a $50 check for a utility or credit payment and turning it into a $7,000 payment that is cashed by an individual,” said Detective Lt. Justin Alloway, WPD Investigations.

Investigators say most of the cases have occurred when checks were dropped off on post office property in outdoor mail-drop boxes. However, thefts from home mailboxes and indoor mailboxes at the post offices cannot be ruled out.

WPD recommends discontinuing all USPS-mailed checks and utilizing secure electronic payment methods (web- or app-based) or automating payments directly from the bank. When putting mail in a home mailbox, WPD recommends not using the box “flag” to indicate the presence of outgoing mail.

For more information on the Westerville Division of Police, visit www.westerville.org/police.

Submitted by the City of Westerville.