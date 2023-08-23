New venue opens in Uptowne Galion

Pictured (left to right) are Carrie Cottrell, owner of Carrie’s Venue, along with staff from 3 Girls and a Kitchen at The Bistro during the open house and ribbon cutting held at Carrie’s Venue on Aug. 18 in Uptowne Galion. Erin Miller | The Galion Inquirer

Uptowne Galion can add an event venue to its growing list of businesses that have recently popped up along Harding Way East.

Carrie’s Venue held its ribbon cutting Friday evening during Third Friday festivities on the Public Square by the Galion-Crestline Chamber of Commerce. Following the ribbon cutting, the doors remained open for guests to visit and see all the space had to offer, complete with a coffee bar supplied by Three Bean Coffee House and free samples from the ladies at 3 Girls and a Kitchen at The Bistro.

The space, formerly owned by Laura Johnson with Cake & Icing, is now under the ownership of Carrie Cottrell. It’s a name you may recognize as the owner of local cleaning company, Cleaning by Carrie. When asked how she decided to step into the event venue business, her answer was simple.

“When I heard that it was for sale, it just felt like something that would be a good addition to my business model,” Cottrell said with a smile. “I’m excited to have the opportunity to do this.”

With space to hold 50 people comfortably, Carrie’s Venue is an easy choice for birthday parties, baby showers, or family get-togethers any time of the year. Extra tables can be set up for additional seating if needed.

The space includes a kitchen area with refrigerator, sink and microwave. Catering is available through Three Bean Coffee House, 3 Girls and a Kitchen at The Bistro, and customers are welcome to use their own preferred options as well. There is Wi-Fi connectivity as well as a 65-inch TV on the wall for viewing purposes.

Pricing for the space is $55 an hour on Friday, Saturday, or Sunday. Monday through Thursday rentals are charged at $45 an hour. There is a two-hour minimum rental on any day of the week.

“Booking will be online, and we are hoping to have the website live in the next few days,” said Cottrell. “The Carrie’s Venue Facebook page has our phone number and can be messaged as well.”

Carrie’s Venue is located at 129 Harding Way East in Galion and can be reached by calling 419-610-6718 or via email at carriesvenue@gmail.com.

Erin Miller can be reached at 419-512-2662.