Expectations rising for girls soccer squad

The Galion High School varsity girls soccer team. Courtesy | Photorama

The Galion varsity girls soccer program has existed for less than a decade, and Cole Plumb has led the team for more than half of those years. The coach and Ohio native also teaches health and physical education at Galion Middle School.

The Tigers return almost all key players from last year’s 2-14 team.

“We should have a good season considering we are bringing almost every one of our players back and have added a few players that will really help the team,” Plumb said.

Still, Plumb has modest overall expectations for this season, telling the Inquirer he aims to get his team to the .500 mark.

“Last season was rough because we had to play most of our games with fewer players than the other team, so our younger players got a lot of experience at the varsity level, which will only help them for this season,” he explained.

Plumb sees solid potential this year, including a chance to achieve the most wins in a season for the Galion girls’ team.

The 2023 group is anchored by Seniors Autymn Bennett, Mia Felder, Rilynn Keinath, and Whitney Kimble. Each girl has played varsity soccer since their freshman year.

A goal-scoring forward, Felder received first-team All-MOAC and first-team All-District honors last season. Keinath, a goalie, received second-team All-MOAC and honorable mention All-District recognition. At center midfielder, Bennett was named honorable mention All-MOAC and All-District during her junior year. Plumb said Bennett helps the Tigers keep possession of the ball and start the attack.

“We have a lot of talent going into the season, which should only keep growing day after day,” Plumb said. “Our goal for every season is to be better than the last and put everything we have into the season.”

The regular season officially began for Plumb’s Lady Tigers on Aug. 19 at Sandusky, with the first home tilt two days later against Orrville on Aug. 21.

“We are a family over here, and I really believe our teamwork and team chemistry will help us win a lot of games this season,” Plumb went on to say.

A.J. Kaufman is a correspondent for the Galion Inquirer.