New Galion City Schools superintendent settling in

Hartmann

With the first day of school on the horizon, the Galion City School District (GCSD) is welcoming a new superintendent. Dr. Jeffrey Hartmann, who was notified of his hire in May, officially assumed the role on Aug. 1 following the resignation of former Superintendent Jennifer Allerding.

Hartmann is enthusiastic about the potential in Galion, saying, “Galion, specifically, captivated my interest due to our shared educational philosophy. The district’s history of boldly tackling challenging issues, coupled with its mindset in various aspects, left a profound impression.

“Above all, what stood out was their unwavering commitment to every student, irrespective of socioeconomic status or individual learning hurdles. Their approach was unlike any I’d seen elsewhere, and the chance to join such a driven team and contribute to their mission, even if modestly, was an opportunity I eagerly wanted to seize.”

Before his first day on the job, Hartmann hosted a meet and greet on July 26 with the Galion community, where attendees had an opportunity to interact and ask questions about GCSD. In the coming weeks, Hartmann will conduct similar “listen, learn, and lead” sessions with parents, students, and staff at each school building.

“These discussions aim to gather their insights and perspectives, furthering our district’s understanding and laying the groundwork for informed leadership,” Hartmann said.

Hartmann most recently was the principal of Stow-Monroe Falls High School in northeast Ohio. With more than two decades of experience as an educator in Ohio and Pennsylvania, he also served as the principal of both Pottstown High School and Philipsburg-Osceola Area High School and the assistant principal at Loyalsock Township High School.

He holds a bachelor’s degree from Slippery Rock University of Pennsylvania and a Master of Education and Doctor of Education from the University of Pittsburgh.

Galion City Schools Board of Education President Grant Garverick said earlier this year Hartmann was a front-runner throughout the application process.

“As a general rule, a superintendent can shape the whole educational landscape within a school district,” Garverick said. “I firmly believe in the power of collective effort, and the opportunity to collaborate with a dedicated team to elevate the quality of education for all students, from pre-kindergarten to 12th grade, is incredibly appealing.

“In line with Stephen Covey’s wisdom, my primary objective is to ‘seek first to understand.’ Galion boasts numerous admirable aspects, reflecting the heart and soul our school community pours into everything it does. Recognizing and appreciating the work already accomplished here is vital in guiding us toward the next steps in our journey forward.”

Other changes for the coming year include former Galion Intermediate School Principal Jacqueline Robbeloth transitioning to literacy coordinator. Kayla Heimann, who most recently served as the assistant principal at Galion Primary School, is the new principal of Galion Intermediate. Sam Staton transferred from assistant principal of Galion Middle School to Galion Primary assistant principal, while Julie Theodore-Murphy takes the role of assistant principal at Galion Middle School.

