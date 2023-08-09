Water, wastewater bill help available

The Ohio Department of Development and Ohio Heartland Community Action Commission will help income-eligible Ohioans with water and wastewater assistance. The Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) provides eligible Ohioans assistance paying water and wastewater bills. The program began on Oct. 1, 2022, and will run through Sept. 30.

To apply for the program, clients are required to contact Ohio Heartland Community Action Commission at 740-387-1039. Ohio Heartland CAC serves all of Crawford, Marion, and Morrow counties.

To be eligible for the LIHWAP, clients need to be at or below 175% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines.

This program is designed to help income-eligible Ohioans with their water and wastewater bills. Those who have been disconnected (or have a disconnection notice), have a past due amount, going into a lien, have current charges, need to establish a new service, or pay to transfer service may be helped.

Clients need to bring copies of the following documents to their appointment:

• Copies of their most recent water/wastewater bills

• A list of all household members and proof of income for the last 30 days or 12 months for each member

• Proof of U.S. citizenship or legal residency for all household members

• Proof of disability (if applicable)

For more information about the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program, contact Ohio Heartland Community Action at 740-387-1039 or contact your local energy assistance provider at 800-282-0880 (hearing impaired clients may dial 711 for assistance) or visit www.energyhelp.ohio.gov.

Submitted by the Ohio Heartland Community Action Commission.