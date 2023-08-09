Fun to be had at Water Carnival

Pictured are kids enjoying a previous Water Carnival event. Courtesy photo | Crawford Park District

The Crawford Park District is offering the following programs:

Nature Story Time

Thursday, Aug. 10, at 10 a.m. at Lowe-Volk Park, 2401 State Route 598

Join the Crawford Park District’s Miss Chelsea for a story about the Water Cycle. In addition to the story, we will have animal visitors and other activities related to the week’s book. Check out the park district’s Facebook page each week for updates on what we’ll be reading and who will be visiting! This program will be held inside the Nature Center if it is raining. Lowe-Volk Park is located 3 miles north of U.S. Route 30. For more information on other programs offered by the Crawford Park District, visit our web site at www.crawfordpd.org or follow us on Facebook.

Water Carnival

Saturday, Aug. 12, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Lowe-Volk Park

Join the Crawford Park District for this fun family event. The Water Carnival is a great way to appreciate the importance of water in an ecosystem and also to have a great time getting wet during water games! There will be fire trucks, an inflatable ball that floats on the water, a slip and slide, water balloons, and much more! Come ready to get wet and have fun with the entire family!

Book Club

Wednesday, Aug. 16, at 5:30 p.m. at Lowe-Volk Park.

Calling all book lovers! The Crawford Park District Book Club is looking for new members to join. Each month we will read and discuss a book that relates to the flora and fauna of nature. Fiction, non-fiction, comedies, tragedies, mysteries, classics, all types are welcomed and enjoyed. Come on out with a book of your choice, join in the discussion, and enjoy book of the month-themed snacks like trail mix, huckleberries, and even bear claws!

Submitted by the Crawford Park District.