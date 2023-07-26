The Gill House is located at 342 Harding Way W. in Galion. Brandon Little | The Inquirer

The Gill House, a building known for its historical background, is located at 342 Harding Way W. in Galion. This August, it is set to hold various events for community members to enjoy as summer winds down.

Before these events transpire, the house has some improvements to be made.

Thomas Palmer, president of the Board of Directors of Preserving Galion, Inc., said of the plans, “On the outside, the painting is being finished this summer – the east and north faces of the house have not been painted in 20 years. … On the interior, the dining room’s wall restoration and painting have been finished; the restoration of the quarter-sawn oak paneling was completed last year. The room’s oval shape and built-in china cabinet were a trademark of the nationally-known architect.”

The first thing that will take place this August is the “Edison Science Camp for Kids.” The target audience is children ages 6 to 16 as multiple youth science activities will be featured. Some things to be expected are creating an Edison light bulb, learning about the development of the original bulb, and many more activities. This free event is Aug. 5 from 1 to 3 p.m. For kids to be included, registration is mandatory and can be done before or on Aug. 1 through The Gill House’s Facebook page.

The second event this August is titled, “The Edisons Return,” and will occur on Aug. 11 from 4 to 8 p.m. This is a yearly remembrance of Thomas and Minda Edison returning to The Gill House on Aug. 11, 1923. Reenactors will be present along with vintage cars, area tours, music and food.

The third event, “Swingin’ On The Porch,” is set to take place on July 30 as well as Aug. 27 at 6 p.m. Entertainment for the event is a concert by The Shawshank Big Band. Entrance is free with donations appreciated and welcomed. As for seating, lawn chairs and blankets are highly recommended.

More information about these events, registration, and painting update photos will be available on The Gill House’s Facebook page, which can be found at facebook.com/gillhousegalion.

Lauren Gulden is an intern at the Galion Inquirer.