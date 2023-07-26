Pioneer Career and Technology Center Board members gather for a meeting on July 12. Courtesy | Janet Kehres

SHELBY — The Pioneer Career and Technology Center Board of Education met on Wednesday, July 12, and was very busy updating and prepping for the 2023-24 school year. The group adopted new handbooks for students and approved contracted services for the upcoming year.

The approved services included performing arts adjunct instructors David Crane, Dauphne Maloney, Aaron Nicholas and Lori Turner. Also approved was social worker and mental health counselor Dr. Michael Patton.

Other actions included:

• Approved agreement with MOESC for SPARC Council Career Coach services.

• Approved College-Credit Plus courses.

• Approved course curriculum as follows for the 2023-2024 school year: american government – 1/2 course credit; financial literacy – 1/2 credit; economics & financial literacy for 1/2 credit

• Approved career awareness — approved an agreement with Source Brands for marketing service; Approved Avita Health Systems as medical facility site for physicals for van and bus drivers.

• Approved costs of cafeteria breakfast, lunch, and milk for next school year. Breakfast- $1.25, reduced breakfast – 30 centes, lunch – $3, reduced lunch 40 cents, adult lunch – $4, milk purchased outside of lunch – 50 cents.

• Approved revisions to policy and administration guidelines.

• Approved revisions to hourly pay schedule for employees not covered by master agreement.

• Accepted donations as follows: Dawn Wright-Amith ( Blackbaud . Giving Fund, Charleston) $60 which will be deposited in the Alumni Endowment Fund and used for annual student scholarships.

• Approved employment of part-time dance instructor (as needed) for the performing arts program.

• Approved mileage allowance for Emma Jenkins, math instructor for performing arts students.

• Approved stipend contracts for five-day and 10-day in-Service workshops for certified personnel.

• Approved career coaches for the next school year.

• Approved employment of substitute instructors for next school year.

• Accepted resignation of Beth Hildreth, career coach at Galion City Schools.

• Approved employment of Brittany VanDine, high school education aide, starting Aug. 14, 2023.

• Approved employment of substitute classified personnel for 2023-2024.

• Approved employment of student workers for the Early Child Education Program.

• Approved consulting agreement with Learn & Hostetler, LLC for the LPN Nursing Program.

• Nominated Mike Grady as official delegate and Bob Hope as alternate to the annual OSBA Business Meeting Conference to be held in Columbus, Ohio, on Nov. 12-14, 2023.

• Entered into executive session to consider the employment of a public employee or official.

Submitted by Janet Kehres.