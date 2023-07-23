Senior Linkon Tyrrell is pictured during a timeout in a game during the 2022 prep football season. Brandon Little | Galion Inquirer

GALION — Week 1 of the high school football season is less than a month away. The Galion Tigers return looking to improve off their 6-5 season last year that ended in the first round of the playoffs with a loss to Bellevue, 40-9.

Galion will open their 2023 season on the road against Crawford County opponent Wynford on Aug. 17. The Royals were 2-8 during the 2022 season. In week 2 it’s the home opener against Upper Sandusky, who the Tigers defeated in 2022, 28-7. The Rams improved in 2022 to a 5-6 record but lost a nice senior class of players.

To open up Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference play, the Tigers will host reigning MOAC champions Clear Fork. The Colts are replacing former head coach Dave Carroll, as Aaron Brokaw has taken over the program. In week 5, Galion will make their first trip to play on Shelby’s new turf field on Sept. 15. After going 5-6 in 2022, the Whippets should be an improved team in 2023.

On Sept. 22, Galion travels to take on the Warriors of Ontario. Galion defeated Ontario in a shootout last year, 46-36. Highland will travel to Galion in week 7. The Scots defeated the Tigers last season, 35-21. Highland is expected to be perhaps the MOAC favorite in 2023.

Galion will be back on the road in week 8 to take on Marion Pleasant. Pleasant lost to Galion in their last matchup, 42-21, and finished the season 1-9 in 2022. The only direction the Spartans can go is up under new head coach C.J. Westler.

Last season, the Tigers won a thriller against the River Valley Vikings, 56-49. Galion will host the Vikings in week 9 on Oct. 13. The final game of the regular season is on Oct. 20, when the Tigers travel to Marion Harding.