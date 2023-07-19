Hartmann

The Galion City School District (GCSD) is proud to announce Listen & Learn 2 Lead, which is a series of events designed for members of the community to meet and share input with the district’s new superintendent, Dr. Jeffrey Hartmann.

On July 26, from 6-8 p.m. at Three Bean Coffee House, Hartmann will host a meet and greet open to all members of the Galion community. During this event, attendees will have the opportunity to interact directly with the superintendent, ask questions, and share what is on their minds about GCSD.

Throughout August, September, and October, the superintendent will conduct further Listen & Learn 2 Lead sessions with parents, students, and staff at each school building.

“It is an honor and privilege to engage with the community as I start my position as Galion City Schools superintendent,” said Hartmann. “I look forward to working collaboratively with the school board, staff, parents, and community to build upon a successful future for our district and each of our students.”

Hartmann comes to Galion from the Stow-Monroe Falls City School District, where he served as the principal of Stow-Monroe Falls High School with over 20 years of experience as an educator in Ohio and Pennsylvania. Hartmann officially assumes the role of superintendent of Galion City Schools on Aug. 1.

Submitted by the Galion City School District.