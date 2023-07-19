This photograph was taken during a previous canoeing event at Neff Reservoir. Courtesy photo | Crawford Park District

The Crawford Park District is offering the following programs:

Face to Face: Axolotls

Come meet one of the Crawford Park District’s most popular animal ambassadors: axolotls! Axolotls are aquatic salamanders native to Mexico, and their frilly external gills give them an unusual appearance. Endangered in the wild, they have become quite popular with kids since they are featured in Minecraft! There will be opportunities to hold and/or touch the axolotls. The program will take place at Saturday, July 22, at 10 a.m. at Lowe-Volk Park, 2401 State Route 598. For more information on other programs offered by the Crawford Park District, visit www.crawfordpd.org or follow the park district on Facebook.

Girl Scout Day

Are you a Girl Scout or interested in joining Girl Scouts? If so, join the staff of the Crawford Park District for a day of nature fun in the park! Activities to complete nature badges for all age levels will be available along with general nature activities. Girl Scouts from all troops are welcome! The event will be held Saturday, July 22, from noon to 4 p.m. at Lowe-Volk Park.

Viewing the Night Sky

Join members of the Crawford Park Astronomy Club as they share their knowledge and telescope skills with all who are interested in celestial sights. The event will be held on Saturday, July 22, at 9:30 p.m. at Lowe-Volk Park. Some of the targets for summer are:

Moon – view the amazing details of craters, mountains, and valleys.

Mars – a red planet that is 155 million miles away.

Whirlpool Galaxy (M51) – near the big dipper and 23-31 million light years away.

Sombrero Galaxy (M104) – a fan (and Dan) favorite found in the constellation Virgo and 28 million light years away.

M4 – a globular cluster, located in Scorpius, and only 5,500 light-years away.

M15 – located in Pegasus, 33,600 light-years away, and a globular cluster.

The Hercules Cluster (M13) – over 100,000 stars make up this beautiful globular cluster.

Ring Nebula (M57) – about 2,000 light-years way, found in Lyra, and a supernova remnant.

Eagle Nebula (M16) – a diffuse nebula, found near Scutum, and known for the “Pillars of Creation”.

Dumbbell Nebula (M27) – the first discovered planetary nebula, 1,200 light-years away, and found in Vulpecula.

Canoeing

The Crawford Park District invites you to stop out for an evening paddle around Neff Reservoir on state Route 98 at 5 p.m. on Monday, July 24. After learning some canoeing basics and safety, you will then take to the water! Please wear shoes that can get wet. All equipment will be provided. No registration required, but it will be first come, first served.

