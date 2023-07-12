Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Miranda Jones (back row far left) poses for a photo with her fellow Ohio Institute for Organization Management classmates. Courtesy photo | GCACC

WASHINGTON, D.C.— The Institute for Organization Management, the professional development program of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, is pleased to announce that Miranda Jones, the executive director of the Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce, has recently completed her second year at Institute for Organization Management, a four-year nonprofit leadership training program in Athens, Georgia.

“Institute graduates are recognized across the country as leaders in their industries and organizations,” said Raymond P. Towle, IOM, CAE, the U.S. Chamber’s vice president of the Institute for Organization Management. “These individuals have the knowledge, skills, and dedication necessary to achieve professional and organizational success in the dynamic association and chamber industries.”

Since its commencement in 1921, the program has been educating thousands of association, chamber, and other nonprofit leaders on how to build stronger organizations, better serve their members, and become strong business advocates. The institute’s curriculum consists of four week-long sessions at four different university locations throughout the country. Through a combination of required courses and electives in areas such as leadership, advocacy, marketing, finance, and membership, institute participants are able to enhance their own organizational management skills and add new fuel to their organizations, making them run more efficiently and effectively.

The Institute for Organization Management is the professional development program of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. It is the premier nonprofit professional development program for association and chamber professionals, fostering individual growth through interactive learning and networking opportunities.

“I am thankful to my board of directors for giving me the opportunity to continue my leadership development at IOM,” Miranda Jones said of the experience. “I find the week to be a great chance to see what other chambers are doing across the county and to bring home new energy and ideas that our chamber can implement to help our businesses grow and succeed.”

Submitted by the United States Chamber of Commerce.