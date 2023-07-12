Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce leadership realizes that many local businesses are currently struggling through the long summer, so they’re hoping to stimulate some additional sales. The GCACC’s new promotion, “Christmas in July,” aims to promote the food and items Galionites have to offer.

Christmas in July will run from July 13-27 and serves as an invitation for area residents and visitors to celebrate and support local restaurants and retail shops. The event is similar to the well-established “Love Local” that occurs each February in Galion.

“Our business community endured the struggles of the pandemic with grace. They adapted their business model so we as consumers could enjoy some sense of normalcy,” GCACC Executive Director Miranda Jones told the Inquirer. “Now they are struggling with some of the lowest sales days they’ve ever recorded. We need to support them with the Christmas is July promotion (and every day) so they are still open for Christmas! Imagine if your favorite uptowne business closed its doors tomorrow. We need to help them today so that does not happen. We love our business community, and this promotion is to show them our unwavering support.”

Participating businesses are being asked to offer a special deal or discount to promote during the event, as well as to donate an item or gift card — $10 to $20 max — for the prize drawing. Participating businesses are also asked to furnish a business-card-sized ad to be utilized for the promotion.

“Passport” entry forms will be distributed at the GCACC office and available to print online. When shoppers present their passport to businesses at the time of purchase, they simply stamp it — with stampers supplied by the GCACC — to reflect the amount they just spent.

When passports are fully stamped, individuals may submit them for entry into the prize drawings. They can submit multiple completed passports for more chances to win. Only entries made on the official Christmas in July passport, however, are eligible for the prize drawings.

The deadline to submit completed passports is noon on July 28. They can be dropped off in person, mailed to the chamber office at 138 Harding Way W. in Galion, or scanned and emailed to mjones@galion-crestlinechamber.org.

Prize drawings will also be conducted July 28, and winners will be notified by GCACC staff.

Any further questions can be directed to Jones at the email above or by calling 419-468-7737.

A.J. Kaufman is a correspondent for the Galion Inquirer.