The Crawford Park District is offering the following programs:

Looking at Nature’s Micro World

Saturday, July 15, at 10 a.m. at Lowe-Volk Park, 2401 State Route 598

Have you ever seen the fine details of a feather, sand, snake shed, shells, tree rings, or insects under a microscope? Nature’s microscopic world is amazing! The Friends of the Crawford Park District just received a grant and have a lot of new equipment to study many small things in nature. Come and learn how to use a microscope, stereo microscope, digital microscope, bug viewers, and a variety of magnifying lenses. You will have hands-on opportunities to use the magnifiers to explore the small things in our natural world. This class is designed for ages 5-12, but teens and adults are invited to come and explore nature’s micro world. Call the Park District at 419-683-9000 to register, but walk-ins are welcome. Lowe-Volk Park is located 3 miles north of U.S. Route 30. For more information on other programs offered by the Crawford Park District, visit www.crawfordpd.org or follow the district on Facebook.

Book Club

Wednesday, July 19, at 5:30 p.m. at Lowe-Volk Park

Calling all book lovers! The Crawford Park District Book Club is looking for new members to join. Each month we will read and discuss a book that relates to the flora and fauna of nature. Fiction, non-fiction, comedies, tragedies, mysteries, classics, all types are welcomed and enjoyed. Come on out with a book of your choice, join in the discussion, and enjoy book of the month-themed snacks like trail mix, huckleberries, and even bear claws!

Nature Story Time

Thursday, July 20, at 10 a.m. at Lowe-Volk Park

Join the Crawford Park District’s Miss Chelsea for a story about Raccoons! In addition to the story, we will have animal visitors and other activities related to the week’s book. Check out our Facebook page each week for updates on what we’ll be reading and who will be visiting! This program will be held inside the Nature Center if it is raining.

Parks in the Dark

Friday, July 21, at 9:30 p.m. at Unger Park, 1303 Bucyrus-Nevada Road

The parks of the Crawford Park District typically close at dusk, so here is your chance to explore our parks at night! We will use flashlights and ultraviolet lights to explore the prairie and woodlands to see which animals are active at night. From singing treefrogs, to hunting owls, to glowing caterpillars—who knows what we’ll discover! Unger Park is located just west of Bucyrus on Bucyrus-Nevada Road.

