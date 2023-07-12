The Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce (GCACC) will present How & Why to Run for Public Office (in Crawford County) on Monday, July 17, from 6-8 p.m. in the Galion Public Library Community Room, located at 123 N. Market St. in Galion. This free event is open to everyone, with no registration required.

The goal of this non-partisan program is to inform and educate individuals who are considering running for local office. It is a condensed version of a similar program previously offered by the Richland Area Chamber & Economic Development.

During the program, the Ohio Ethics Commission will present information regarding campaign/public ethics, and the Crawford County Board of Elections will educate the crowd about petitions, getting on the ballot, and campaign finance basics. Local elected officials will be present to participate in a Q&A with a moderator and the audience.

“Now more than ever, we need greater civic involvement to determine the future of Galion,” asserts Galion Mayor Tom O’Leary, one of the elected officials who will be in attendance for the event.

Representatives of the media and officers of the local political parties have been invited to discuss their roles in local campaigns as well.

GCACC Executive Director Miranda Jones said, “Although the chamber is not a political organization and we do not endorse candidates, we recognize the importance of active participation in our local government. The aim of this program is to demystify the process of running for office for any and all interested citizens.”

To learn more about the GCACC, visit galion-crestlinechamber.org, stop by the chamber office at 138 Harding Way West in Galion, or call 419-468-7737.

Submitted by the Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce.