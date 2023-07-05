Pictured is OhioHealth’s new mobile mammography unit. Courtesy | OhioHealth Pictured is the mammogram machine located inside OhioHealth’s new mobile mammography unit. Courtesy | OhioHealth

A new OhioHealth mobile mammography unit will make it easier and more convenient for women to get life-saving mammograms, bringing services to the workplace and close to home.

Starting in July, the unit will serve patients in counties along the U.S. Route 30 corridor. The state-of-the-art mobile unit will provide mammography at businesses, healthcare provider offices, and community events such as health fairs and church gatherings. OhioHealth expects to see eight to 12 patients in a typical day.

“We at OhioHealth deeply believe that all members of our community deserve access to equitable healthcare,” said Srividya Viswanathan, MD, medical oncologist at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. “Life gets busy, and that’s where our new mobile mammography unit comes in. We designed this unit to address barriers while also providing the same privacy and care as coming into your doctor’s office.”

Stanley Black and Decker in Shelby is one of the businesses that will benefit from the mobile unit.

“Removing the barrier of having to take time off work to receive this important screening will be a game changer,” said Ashle Finney, the HR director at Stanley Black and Decker. “Our staff appreciates the convenience. They can walk from their work site, have their screening, and return to work within a matter of a few minutes. We are thankful to OhioHealth for providing this service to our community.”

Erin Stine, the OhioHealth Foundation senior advisor for philanthropy, said funding for the mobile unit came from more than $1.5 million in donations ranging from $1 to $650,000.

“The generosity of our communities never ceases to amaze me,” Stine said. “With the funds raised to launch this mobile mammography unit, we will be able to meet our community members where they are, providing greater access to lifesaving breast screenings.”

Major funders for the project include AEP Foundation, Richland County Foundation, S.N. and Ada Ford Foundation, Mansfield Hospital Auxiliary, Marion General Hospital Foundation, The Women’s Fund of The Shelby Foundation, OhioHealth Physician Group – Mansfield General Surgery, Curtis and Deanna Gingrich, Bruce and Cindy Hagen, The Shirley Schluter Cancer Fund and Mansfield Motor Group, and Vinson and Teresa Yates.

Mammography services are covered by most insurance. OhioHealth will work to ensure all eligible patients receive mammograms, regardless of their ability to pay.

“Early breast cancer is curable,” Viswanathan said. “We hope this unit is the first step for our community members to be empowered to take charge of their health. If you see the mobile unit around town, please let it be a reminder to consider early screening for yourself and encourage your loved ones to consider it, too.”

Those interested in having the mobile mammography unit on site should call the scheduling office at 567-309-2512 for more information.

Submitted by OhioHealth.