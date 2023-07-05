A youngster touches a turtle during a previous Animal Extravaganza event. Courtesy photo | Crawford Park District

The Crawford Park District is offering the following programs:

Animal Extravaganza

Saturday, July 8, from noon to 3 p.m. at Lowe-Volk Park, 2401 State Route 598, Crestline.

Animal lovers are in for a treat! The Crawford Park District invites families to come experience snakes, salamanders, turtles, invertebrates, and much more. Various pet owners will be on hand to answer your questions and to allow you to hold and touch when appropriate. Get your face painted! Do a kids activity! A great family event you won’t want to miss! Food concessions will be available.

Lowe-Volk Park is located 3 miles north of U.S. Route 30. For more information on other programs offered by the Crawford Park District, visit our web site at www.crawfordpd.org or follow us on Facebook.

Wild Edibles

Sunday, July 9, at 10 a.m. at Lowe-Volk Park.

Many of the plants (and fungi) growing in our local wild spaces are edible and tasty, and some of them can even be found in your own yard! The Crawford Park District invites you to come learn which wild plants are the most nutritious and delicious while foraging around the Nature Center. There will also be opportunities to sample some of our best summer wild edibles. Please wear appropriate footwear for a walk through the woods. Fun for all ages!

Archery

Sunday, July 9, from 1-3 p.m. at Lowe-Volk Park.

Whether for sport, food, or fun, archery is a great outdoor activity that gets us away from the hustle and gadgets of life, allowing us to focus on one thing: hitting the target. Join the Crawford Park District staff for an archery shoot that will include an introduction to archery safety and shooting basics. All equipment will be provided. Call the Park District at 419-683-9000 to register.

Nature Story Time

Thursday, July 13, at 10 a.m. at Lowe-Volk Park.

Join Miss Chelsea for a story about Birds & Dinosaurs! In addition to the story, we will have animal visitors and other activities related to the week’s book. Check out our Facebook page each week for updates on what we’ll be reading and who will be visiting! This program will be held inside the Nature Center if it is raining.

Submitted by the Crawford Park District.