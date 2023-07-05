Major League Baseball recently announced the All-Star teams for the mid-summer classic that will takes place on July 11 in Seattle. Both the Cleveland Guardians and Cincinnati Reds will be represented in the game.

Third baseman Jose Ramírez and closer Emmanuel Clase will represent the Guardians, who sit at second place in the American League Central at 42-43. For Ramírez, it is his fifth All-Star appearance as a professional baseball player. The fifth nod ties him with Jim Hegan and Kenny Lofton for the fifth-most appearances in franchise history. It is the second straight appearance for Clase.

On the season, Ramírez has a .297 batting average and a team-high 13 home runs. To this point in the season, Ramírez is third in the American League in extra-base hits (38) and hits (91).

In 42 appearances this year, Clase’s numbers are a bit down after a recent rough patch. Still, the Guardians’ closer boasts a 3.54 ERA and 24 saves. Last season he led the MLB in saves with 42 and finished the year with a 1.36 ERA.

For Cincinnati, it will be closer Alexis Diaz making his first All-Star appearance. The Reds, who are in first place in the National League Central Division, currently hold a 47-39 record after a hot streak over the last month. Diaz is one of the many young players that are contributing at a high level.

So far this season, Diaz has been one of the best closers in baseball. He has a 2.13 ERA with 24 saves. Diaz has 58 strikeouts to 19 walks and has given up just one home run this season.

The home run derby will be the evening before the All-Star game on July 10, then it’s mid-season classic wrapping things up on Tuesday.