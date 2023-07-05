With no citizens wishing to address the Galion City Council during its June 27 meeting, members went to work discussing several topics, including the first readings of consequential ordinances and resolutions.

Appropriation of funds specifically became a main topic for the gathering.

Director of Law Thomas Palmer explained the need for $10,000 of unappropriated monies to be taken from the general fund for legal services.

City Auditor Brian Saterfield then discussed the Brownfield Grant funding. He requested the advancement of money into a fund to pay necessary bills that will eventually be reimbursed by the Environmental Protection Agency, per Saterfield.

Brownfield funds are used to stimulate cleanup efforts and redevelop underutilized properties, while protecting public health and the environment.

Saterfield and Treasurer Marcy Porter also went over expense and revenue reports for several minutes. They said revenues are “right on target” as the city reaches the midpoint of the year.

Council discussed approving Second Ward council member Melissa Frank for the CRA Housing Council to replace Richard Ivy. The term lasts until the end of 2025. Council member-at-large Paula Durbin and Fourth Ward council member Carrie Zeger missed the June 27 meeting, therefore a vote was not held.

Members wrapped up the shorter-than-usual gathering by reviewing “Then and Now” certificates for various expenditures within resolutions 2023-10 and 2023-11.

A.J. Kaufman is a correspondent for the Galion Inquirer.