A lot of racing took place at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in late June during the Permco Grand Prix of Mid-Ohio.

Along with the usual Group races that take place during this weekend, a number of new events were held over the course of the event.

Trans Am by Pirelli had a pair of races over the weekend.

One was for the TA, TAH, XGT, SGT and GT groups. In this 45-lap race, first place went to Chris Dyson, while Matt Brabham finished second and Justin Marks took third place.

The TA2 group also had a 45-lap race, which was won by Rafa Matos. Brent Crews took second place and Dillon Machavera placed third.

There were three races held in the F4 U.S. Championships. In the first one, Michael Costello placed first, while Alex Berg was second and Lewis Hodgson claimed third. Augusto Soto-Schirripa won the second race, with Costello claiming second and Patrick Woods coming in third. Woods would then win the third race, with Soto-Schirripa taking second and Hodgson running third.

Three more races were held in the FR Americas series. In all three events, Callum Hedge won, with Ryan Shehan placing second and Cooper Becklin running third.

The remaining races were all held by the Sportscar Vintage Racing Association.

The SVRA Enduro was won by Nathan Byrd. Glenn Jividan Jr. finished in second place, while Wayne Blasman took third.

In the first race for Groups 1, 3, 4 and 5b, Travis Engen finished in first place. Daniel Furey took second, while Robert Baxter ran third. Baxter was first in the second race, with Engen taking second place and David Baughman running third.

For Group 2, the first race was won by Engen, with Glenn Taylor placing second and Kim Madrid taking third. Those same three drives took the podium in the same order in the second.

The first competition for Groups 5a, 7, 9 and 11 was claimed by Byrd. Nicolas Ambiado was second and Justin Garat finished third. Those three drivers finished in the same order to take the top three spots in the second event.

In Groups 6, 8 and 12, the first race was won by Gary Moore, with Curt Vogt and Alan Davison finishing second and third, respectively. Davison moved up to first in the second race, with Robert Gee taking second and Jonathan DeGaynor placing third.

The first Group 10 race was claimed by DeGaynor. Jeff Rocco took second place and Brian Pritchard claimed third. In the second race, DeGaynor picked up another win. Pritchard was second this time, while Randy Walker placed third.

Three races were held in the International GT group. In the first, Stephen Hamman was first, while David Tuaty ran second and Tom Pank finished third. Pank won the second race, with Mark Mathys coming in second and Hamman taking third. The third race also went to Pank, with Hamman running second and Todd Sloan placing third.

