Galion’s Braxton Tate qualifies for third state cross country meet

Tigers’ girls eighth in team standings

TIFFIN — Galion’s Braxton Tate is headed to the state cross country meet for the third year in a row. During Division II action Saturday in Tiffin, Tate finished third in the race with a time of 15:23.59. The top 12 individual qualifers advanced, along with the top three teams.

The 2019 State Cross Country Tournament is Saturday at National Trail Raceway in Hebron. The boys Division II race is scheduled to start at 2:15 p.m.

Shelby’s Caleb Brown won the race in 14:57.89, followed by Mhalicki Bronson of Defiance, in 15:07.65.

In the D-II girls race, Galion was eighth in the team standings. The top four teams and 16 individuals advanced. Lexington one the team title, and had three of the top four finishers. Ontario, Lima Shawnee and Celina also advanced to the state meet.

Lexington’s Halle Hamilton won in 17:55.10, while teammates Lily Weeks (18:04.39) and Joanna Halfhill (18:25.89) where second and fourth.

For Galion, Airyona Nickels was 29th in 20:18.61; followed by Zaynah Tate (33rd in 20:24.54); Brooklyn Gates (37th in 20:37.570; Emily McDonald (46th in 20:54.93); Ava Smith (76th in 22:25.77); Jasmine Clingman (85th in 23:12.15) and Natalee Perkins (91st in 23:51.30)