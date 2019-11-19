Crawford foundation names five new board members

BUCYRUS — The Community Foundation for Crawford County welcomed five new board members when they met last month: Chad Birge, Caryl Huggins, Doug Leuthold, Jennifer Stirm and Jeff Zeisler.

Birge is the new general manager at the Timken Company (Bucyrus plant) and recently spent some time working for Timken in Russia. Galion resident Huggins is a retired clinical dietician and mother of three adult children. Leuthold recently sold his long-time Bucyrus business, Advanced Fiber Technology, and still assists with the business’s transition while splitting his time between Bucyrus, southern Ohio and Arizona. Stirm is a credit process and development manager for AgCredit and was already serving on the Foundation’s Development Committee. Zeisler is a practicing attorney in Galion and helps fulfill the Foundation’s Code of Regulations requirement that one board member be a representative of the Crawford Bar Association.

Board members already serving on the Board are Dr. Pete Maynard (chair), Dr. Joe Shadeed (vice-chair), Jessica Berger (secretary), Matt Orians (treasurer), Brad Murtiff, Dawn Ratliff, and Sarah Wegesin.

The Community Foundation for Crawford County is a tax-exempt, public, charitable foundation whose vision is bridging philanthropy with causes that improve Crawford County’s quality of life.

