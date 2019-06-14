Brush and Palette gallery seeking art items for ‘Anything Goes’ art show

GALION — Brush and Palette Art Gallery (BPAG) invites all area fine artists to display their paintings, drawings, and other two dimensional artworks in their next special gallery show “Anything Goes.” That show will run from July 5 to August 29.

Entries may be made Thursday and Friday, June 27-28, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sat June 29, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the gallery’s new location, 131 Harding Way East in Galion.

Artists may submit up to two pieces of art no larger than 16 inches x 20 inches (framed) and must depict “family friendly” subjects. Art must be wired (no sawtooths) and ready to hang or display on an easel. A fee of $5 an artwork will be charged.

Visit the Brush and Palette Art Gallery Facebook page to view the complete show guidelines or visit the gallery during its regular business hours, which are Thursday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. to pick up an entry form.

You may also call 419-468-5965 or 419-468-2944 for more information.

