Community Foundation for Crawford County sets annual #Giving2sday fundraiser for Dec. 3

BUCYRUS — For the fifth year, The Community Foundation for Crawford County is participating in #GivingTuesday, a global day of giving fueled by the power of social media. To counter Black Friday and Cyber Monday, it is always celebrated the first Tuesday after Thanksgiving – which this year is Dec. 3.

Since participants are welcome to embrace the day and make it their own, the Foundation calls it “#Giving2sday” as their Board sets aside a lump sum of money from which a second gift is generated for each donation. The “2” in the title is to help donors remember that their gift will inspire a second one.

“#Giving2sday kicks off the charitable season,” said Lisa Workman, the foundation’s president. “This is the time of year when many focus on their holiday and end-of-year giving. What better way to get involved than by supporting an organization that helps your local community, and you can help us even more by designating a portion of your gift to the Crawford Impact Fund which makes dreams (like the Crawford Success Center and their LPN program) a reality!”

Since so much of the success of #Giving2sday revolves around using social media to raise funds, the Foundation is encouraging participants to visit their website, https://cfcrawford.org, OR to https://cfcrawford.networkforgood.com/, where residents can easily create their own fundraising page and use the templates provided to email contacts for donations, or post their request on Facebook.

Participants are encouraged to send their fundraising requests to old friends and classmates who are from here and would have a vested interest in helping Crawford County. Any donations made on that website between now and the end of Dec. 3 will count toward the event, but checks must be dated Dec. 3to count.

Jennifer Stirm, a member of the foundation board and chair of their Development Committee, added that there are also special incentives to #Giving2sday.

“FC Bank has given us a generous gift of $1,500,” Stirm said. “With this gift we’ve launched the FC Bank 500 Contest, where an additional $500 will be added to the top earning fund in one of each of three categories: agency funds, scholarship funds and the school funds. In addition, ONE IT is providing a $750 prize during the Power Hour, 6:00 – 7:00 pm on December 3rd. The person who raises the most money ON-LINE via the #Giving2sday website during that time period will have $750 added to the fund of their choice!”

In addition to social media, collection sites for checks and cash will be set up all day at the Foundation’s office at 254 E. Mansfield St. in Bucyrus, and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Crestline Public Library. In 2018, the Foundation contributed over $611,000 in gifts, grants and scholarships in Crawford County. That was also the seventh year of the #GivingTuesday movement, raising over $400 million worldwide.

Community Foundation for Crawford County sets annual fundraiser