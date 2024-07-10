TSUW merges with area United Way

The United Way of North Central team will now provide support to Tiffin-Seneca United Way. Pictured from left to right are Nikki Distel, development director for Tiffin-Seneca United Way, Carmon Walter, development director for Crawford & Marion counties, Kris Harmon, office manager, Angie Voll, development director for Marion & Morrow counties, Laura Weir, marketing and communications director, Erica Hart, community impact director, and Amber Wertman, chief executive officer. Courtesy | Tad Fannin Marketing Media

The boards of directors for United Way of North Central Ohio (UWNCO) and Tiffin-Seneca United Way (TSUW) have jointly announced a merger of the two nonprofit organizations. Effective July 1, Tiffin-Seneca United Way is operating as a part of United Way of North Central Ohio. The merger formalizes the consultancy partnership in effect since early 2023, with Amber Wertman, UWNCO CEO, continuing to lead the organization’s expanding impact in Crawford, Marion, Morrow, and Wyandot counties, and Tiffin-Seneca United Way.

“Our partnership with UWNCO revealed commonality of purpose and commitment between our agencies, as well as shared need in our communities,” said David Stover, former president of TSUW’s board of directors. “This merger will combine resources and streamline processes so that we can expand our presence in the community and help more people.”

Ten of the 20 partners funded by Tiffin-Seneca United Way in the 2023-24 campaign cycle are existing UWNCO community and coalition partners who also provide programming and impact initiatives in other counties served by the organization.

“The work to bring bold impact to families in the region doesn’t stop at the county lines,” said Wertman. “Our organization is committed to collective community impact, and this evolution adds to our ability to bring together nonprofit partners, agencies, and local administrations to help residents thrive.”

TSUW will retain its name as a region served by United Way of North Central Ohio. UWNCO will maintain offices in Marion and Tiffin with Tiffin-Seneca United Way Development Director Nikki Distel continuing to work from her current office at 201 S. Washington St. in Tiffin.

In the coming weeks, UWNCO assets, including the website at unitedwaynco.org, social media platforms, communication channels, and accounting and campaign processes will be updated to reflect the transition. The grant allocation process for TSUW-funded programs and projects has been aligned with UWNCO’s for the 2024-25 funding cycle, and Distel has been working as part of the UWNCO development team since April. UWNCO will honor all existing TSUW commitments and relationships.

“We are committed to maintaining a local presence and increasing local funding and support for nonprofit agencies working in Tiffin and Seneca County,” said Wertman. “Campaign dollars raised in Seneca County will bring bold impact to families in Seneca County.”

The former TSUW board has transitioned to an advisory council with three members taking seats on the UWNCO Governing Board.

UWNCO now serves Crawford, Marion, Morrow, and Wyandot counties and TSUW, and is committed to transparency in all their work. They will continue to provide updates about this transition and welcome questions. Please visit unitedwaynco.org or call 740-383-3108 for more information.

Submitted by United Way of North Central Ohio.