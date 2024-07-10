Program to focus on Johnny Appleseed

The Crawford Park District is offering the following programs:

Canoeing

Tuesday, July 16, at 5 p.m. at Neff Reservoir on state Route 98, east of Bucyrus.

The Crawford Park District invites you to stop out for an evening paddle around Neff Reservoir. After learning some canoeing basics and safety, you will then take to the water! Please wear shoes that can get wet. All equipment will be provided. No registration required, but it will be first come, first served.

For more information on other programs offered by the Crawford Park District, visit www.crawfordpd.org.

Johnny Appleseed: Why Johnny Lives on in America’s Collective Memory

Thursday, July 18, at 6 p.m. at Lowe-Volk Park, 2401 State Route 598.

The Crawford Park District welcomes Elaine Gebhardt-Naples, tourism consultant for the Bucyrus Tourism & Visitors Bureau and board member of Norton Bicentennial Inc. She will give a presentation on Johnny Appleseed and discuss John Chapman (aka Johnny Appleseed) both in the national, historical context, as well as his “roots” in Bucyrus and Crawford County. This presentation will also review the upcoming plans to commemorate Johnny Appleseed in the developing Norton Park, located on the north end of Bucyrus. Norton Park will be located just off North Sandusky Avenue and adjacent to Harmon Park. This presentation is designed for persons ages 16 and older.

Lowe-Volk Park is located 3 miles north of U.S. Route 30.

Submitted by the Crawford Park District.