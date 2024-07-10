State funding to aid county projects

As part of the state capital budget signed into law by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on June 28, projects in Crawford County will receive state funding to aid completion. Courtesy | Crawford Partnership

The Crawford Partnership shared that on June 28, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed the state capital budget, known as House Bill 2, into law, marking a historic milestone for Crawford County. This achievement, facilitated by the dedicated efforts of state Sen. Bill Reineke and state Rep. Riordan McClain, brings a total of $1.6 million in funding to the county, the highest amount ever secured.

Reineke said in a release, “The Capital Budget process allows us to invest in our communities and other critical needs throughout the state, and Senate District 26 will reap many benefits as a result of the funding secured. I strongly advocated for each project because I believe they were all exceptional. The projects funded will make a positive impact on our families, businesses, and neighborhoods.”

McClain also expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “This historic funding is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our community leaders and organizations. These investments will significantly enhance the quality of life in Crawford County, providing valuable resources and opportunities for our residents.”

The Ohio General Assembly approves a capital budget every two years, funding improvements to public services and facilities across the state, including dedicated funds for community projects. In addition, there was a one-time total of $700 million set aside for projects that might not qualify as part of the traditional state capital budget. This allotment is called the One-Time Strategic Community Investment Fund. Additionally, funding granted under previous capital budgets can be extended.

Projects included in the One-Time Strategic Community Investment Fund are the following:

• Maplecrest Community Center – $500,000

• Galion Depot canopy – $200,000

• New Washington Veterans Memorial Park – $34,460

Projects included in the regular state capital budget:

• Bucyrus Aumiller Recreational Trail project – $432,000

• Norton Bicentennial Park buildout project – $200,000

Project funding receiving a time extension:

• Norton Bicentennial Park – $175,000

• Galion Big Four Depot renovation – $100,000

Crawford County Commissioner Tim Ley commented, “Our collective efforts have led to this remarkable achievement. The secured funding is a clear indicator of our potential and a motivator for us to continue working together towards an even brighter future for Crawford County.”

Bucyrus Mayor Bruce Truka stated, “Attaining this historic level of funding showcases the resilience and hard work of our community. The Bucyrus Aumiller Recreational Trail project and Norton Bicentennial Park project will greatly benefit our residents, providing new opportunities for recreation and wellness. This is an exciting time for Bucyrus and all of Crawford County.”

Galion Mayor Tom O’Leary added, “This funding will have an important impact on the completion of this community project. Many groups and individuals have supported this project over many years.”

Submitted by the Crawford Partnership.