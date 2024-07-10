Glew receives scholarship from Rumpke

Glew

Recent Galion High School graduate Steven Glew is the 2024 Rumpke Waste & Recycling Scholarship for Crawford County winner. This scholarship awards $1,000 to a graduate from Crawford County pursuing a two- or four-year degree at an accredited institution, including vocational/trade schools.

Winners are chosen based on their commitment to their academics, environmental stewardship, and desire to serve the community. Glew plans to attend Ashland University to pursue a degree in nursing. Following his undergrad, Glew aims to enter medical school and become a physician assistant.

“The difference I can make with patients, community, and the world is the real motivation behind my career choice,” he wrote. “I hope to return to Crawford County and practice medicine for those in need within my community.”

Glew was also an active member of his varsity basketball and soccer teams, National Honor Society, student council, Robotics Club, Teen Institute, Galion Early College Academy, and 4-H.

“We admire Steven’s impressive portfolio of academic and athletic accomplishments and are pleased to award his hard work with this scholarship,” said Rumpke Regional Vice President Mark O’Brien.

Congratulations, Steven. We wish you the best of luck with your future endeavors.

Submitted by Rumpke Waste and Recycling.