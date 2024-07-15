GHC announces ‘German War Trophies’ exhibit

The Galion History Center (GHC) has been pleased to host OSU-Marion student Micah Harris as an intern during the 2024 summer season. Harris studies eastern history at the OSU-Marion campus and has a special interest in World War II.

Harris has spent his time at the GHC exploring their World War II collection and helping archive with GHC Curator Keily Cunningham.

Harris will present his summer project and unveil a new exhibit in the Galion History Museum, titled “German War Trophies: Confiscated and Looted,” which will be open to the public in late July. The exhibit explores the subject of war trophies in the context of World War II and displays Nazi war trophies such as flags, banners, pins, badges, textiles, weapons, and more brought home by Crawford County World War II veterans Francis Frye and Robert Christman.

The presentation will take place on Tuesday, July 23, at 4 p.m. at the Historic Grace Church, which is located at 130 W. Walnut St. After the presentation, the Galion History Museum located in the Brownella Cottage Carriage House will be open to unveil the new exhibit to the public for the first time.

The GHC would like to thank the families of Frye and Christman for loaning items to this exhibit. The presentation and exhibit unveiling is free and open to the public.

Submitted by the Galion History Center.