GCT to perform ‘Singin’ in the Rain’

The Galion Community Theatre will perform “Singin’ in the Rain” June 28-30. Courtesy | Galion Community Theatre

What a wonderful feeling, we’re happy again now that Galion Community Theatre (GCT) is putting on another summer musical. Join GCT as they perform the classic musical “Singin’ in The Rain” this June.

Set in Hollywood as the days of the silent screen come to a close as film studios begin producing the “talkies,” this musical follows Don Lockwood, his sidekick Cosmo Brown, aspiring actress Kathy Selden, and Lockwood’s leading lady, Lina Lamont, whose less-than-dulcet voice is simply not meant for talking pictures.

“’Singin’ in The Rain’ is one of my all-time favorite movies. It played constantly in my house growing up,” said Director Beth Anne Jarvis. “I am thrilled to share this show with the community, and I hope it brings our audiences a sense of nostalgia from the movie and excitement for the added numbers in the stage version.”

Even if you are not familiar with the classic movie musical, we guarantee that you will be singing along and dancing in your seats throughout this show. With phenomenally talented local actors, a group of skillful musicians, and a tech crew complete with both veteran volunteers and our young GCT Youth Board, this production will leave you wildly impressed and wanting to return night after night.

“Singin’ in The Rain” is presented by MyFloors with support from Schmidt Security Pro and contributions from Galion Building and Loan Bank and DRM Productions.

Upcoming show dates for “Singin’ in the Rain” are June 28 and 29 at 7:30 p.m. and June 30 at 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased now at www.galiontheatre.org/tickets or by calling 419-468-2662.

Submitted by the Galion Community Theatre.