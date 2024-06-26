Program to highlight railroads in county

Railroads of Crawford County will be the topic of a program on July 9. Courtesy | Crawford Park District

The Crawford Park District is offering the following programs:

Hobby Maple Syrup Production

Saturday, July 6, at 1 p.m. at Lowe-Volk Park, 2401 State Route 598.

The Crawford Park District invites the public to join a representative from the Ohio State University Extension at Lowe-Volk Park to talk about hobby maple syrup production! If you have access to a few maple trees, whether growing in your yard or in a woodland, you can produce your own maple syrup and perhaps even have enough to use as gifts for family or friends. It’s easy, great fun, and a very educational family activity.

Lowe-Volk Park is located 3 miles north of U.S. Route 30. For more information on other programs offered by the Crawford Park District, visit www.crawfordpd.org.

Railroads of Crawford County

Tuesday, July 9, at 6 p.m. at Lowe-Volk Park, 2401 State Route 598.

The Crawford Park District welcomes Kevin Kohls, a lifelong student of railroads, who will be presenting a program on the Railroads of Crawford County.

