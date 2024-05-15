Library ready to kick off summer programs

The Galion Public Library is gearing up for two months full of adventure in June and July with the upcoming launch of its summer library programs.

The summer library program, which is also called the summer reading program, has been observed by libraries since the 1890s in an effort to encourage school-aged children to use their library throughout the summer to develop a habit of reading. While there are no statistics for adult programs, studies conducted in 1994 by the National Center for Educational Statistics showed that 95% of libraries offer summer reading programs for school-aged children to help combat the “summer slide” that affects reading literacy and achievement through summer vacation.

Though there is an organization — the Collaborative Summer Reading Program (CSLP) — that organizes themes, advertising, programs, and resources that libraries may use, summer programs vary from library to library and even from age group to age group.

For Galion, the summer library program has been broken down into different age groups, each with its own program structure, prizes, and goals to reach. The program age groups are as follows: early literacy adventure for children in kindergarten or younger, children grades one through five, teens in grades six through 12, and adults from graduates to seniors.

Children in the early literacy adventure program will complete a bingo sheet by practicing their early literacy skills, such as playing, moving, drawing, talking, reading, and having fun. Kids in the first through fifth-grade program will receive a Croc bracelet to fill throughout the program by earning stamps. To earn stamps, kids will read, go on adventures, and have fun. Earning stamps will reward them with a ticket for the grand prize drawings and their choice of a Croc charm for the bracelet.

Teens in sixth through 12th grade will participate in a game of Monopoly, attending library programs, providing recommendations, reading books, and going on adventures to claim spaces on the board. Completing spaces earns tickets towards weekly and grand prize drawings, with prizes chosen by our Teen Advisory Board members. Sign-ups for youth summer library programs begin on June 5.

Adults interested in participating in their own summer reading program, worry not! Adventure is coming to the library for you, too. This year, participating adults will receive a handmade reading passport that will be filled out for each book read throughout June and July. You’ll record the information you have about the book you’re reading, including the date you finished it, how many pages it was, as well as the title, author, and genre of the book. You’ll also give it an overall rating and fill out your thoughts about the book in the “travel log” section.

Once finished, bring it into the library to have your page stamped. Each stamp earns one entry into the weekly and grand prize drawings. Prize drawings consist of different literary-themed goods, such as candles, pins, totes, cozy things, things to spice up your book talks, and even some hardcover titles. Note that upon winning a weekly prize drawing, your name will be removed from weekly drawings and will only be entered into the grand prize drawing. Drawing entries and stamps will be tracked digitally this year to avoid paper waste and time spent filling out tickets; just don’t lose your passport! Sign-ups for the adult summer library program begin on June 1.

