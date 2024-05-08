Roth set to retire in July

After more than 40 years of caring for patients and moving healthcare forward, OhioHealth Mansfield and Shelby hospitals’ director of critical care, Theresa Roth, PhD, RN, is retiring.

Roth is ending her career where she started it. She received her nursing diploma from Mansfield General School of Nursing in 1985. She later earned her bachelor’s degree from The Ohio State University in 1991. Roth worked her way up from staff nurse at Mansfield Hospital to nurse manager and then nurse director. During that time, Roth briefly left to work as a consultant for information systems but realized she belonged back at the hospital.

“I missed being able to have that impact on the local level,” said Roth. “…This is my community. This is my home. This is where I really want to be.”

Roth went on to become chief operating officer at Shelby Hospital before eventually becoming director of critical care for Mansfield Hospital and director of the transitional care unit and inpatient care at Shelby Hospital.

One of Roth’s biggest accomplishments is helping to get Shelby Hospital accredited as a Critical Access Hospital. This helped to improve access to care in a rural community and qualified the hospital for its transitional care unit, also known as the Swing Bed Program. The Swing Bed Program allows beds to be used as acute inpatient beds or skilled nursing beds. The dual use allows patients to stay at Shelby Hospital to complete their care instead of traveling to Cleveland or Columbus. It was a huge step towards keeping care local. Roth also led Shelby Hospital’s $10 million surgical program expansion and front lobby renovation.

While Roth took on many roles at both Mansfield and Shelby hospitals, she was just as involved in the community. Roth worked on the campaign for the United Fund of Shelby, a volunteer association of local agencies that raise and distribute funds, more than 20 years ago before joining its board in 2006. That started a cascade of other opportunities, with Roth later serving on the Mansfield Cancer Board, the Shelby Foundation Board, Shelby Rotary, the Richland County Foundation, and the Shelby Chamber of Commerce Board. In fact, Roth served as both vice president and president of the Shelby Rotary and still serves as the chair of finance for the Richland County Foundation.

Just last year, she received the Athena Award, an internationally prized honor for women who demonstrate excellence in professional leadership, community service, and mentorship of future leaders.

“I feel like in my time working with the community I’ve been able to move healthcare ahead, but also help the community of Shelby position itself in various roles to really be part of Richland County and to garner some of its resources and support,” said Roth. “Together, by joining and partnering, we’re able to leverage some initiatives and become stronger as a community.”

Roth’s last day will be July 1. In her retirement, she plans on trekking the Camino Frances, an 800-km route across the northern section of Spain. Her replacement, Karen Brown, will begin next month.

Submitted by OhioHealth.