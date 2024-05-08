Career center recognizes local students

Pioneer Career and Technology Center hosted the annual Honors Night on April 24. Students, families, and faculty gathered for the special event to celebrate the outstanding achievements of students who have excelled and demonstrated extraordinary commitment to their education.

Over $2.1 million worth of scholarships were awarded to students for continuing their education. Pioneer students also received recognition for several awards, including the Director’s Attitude Awards and Citizenship Awards, as well as honoring students who have enlisted in the military.

A major highlight of the evening was the announcement of Northmor High School senior Charles Naylor as the 2024 Byron H. Carmean Character, Dedication, and Service Award winner. Naylor has excelled in Pioneer’s welding program under the direction of Kip Stevens. The Carmean Award is the highest award given to a Pioneer student and was created to recognize students with outstanding qualities of character, personal dedication, and service to education.

At Pioneer, Naylor has been involved with SkillsUSA (Career Tech Student Organization) and placed first in the SkillsUSA Regional Conference. At Northmor, he played football throughout many of his school years and was actively involved in the agriculture class for all four years of high school. As a part of his success in the welding program, he earned a unique opportunity to work at Local 550, Iron Workers through Pioneer’s Early Job Placement program. Naylor saved his earnings during his senior year and purchased his first home before graduation. He continues to build a very impressive resume.

This year’s other deserving nominees for the Carmean Award include seniors:

• Gabriel Melvin, IT support, home-schooled

• Zachary Krupa, medical technologies, Lucas High School

• Mia Felder, dental assisting, Galion High School

• Molly Reiderman, culinary arts, Willard High School

• Hugo Andrade, home remodeling, Willard High School

• Zachary Keever, industrial electricity, Lucas High School

• LJ Ebner, performing arts, Galion High School

• Hunter Sager, welding, Wynford High School

• Makayla Dickson, dental assisting, Ontario High School

• Harmony Fry, horticulture, Lexington High School

• Cayden Moore, collision repair and power equipment, Crestview High School

Submitted by Pioneer Career and Technology Center.